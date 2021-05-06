Walker Center encouraging community use of challenge course

GOODING, Idaho — The Walker Center rehab’s challenge course meant to build trust and team building for their participants is opening up to the general public.

It was initially built as a way to provide the center’s recovering addicts with experiential therapy. The Walker Center’s challenge course puts individuals into adrenaline-pumping situations as they make their way through rope course elements up to about 45 feet in the air.

Jake Brasil

“The therapy especially as it relates to their recovery from addiction from alcohol and drugs is tremendous,” said Walker Center Outreach Coordinator Tom Arthur.

The Course is not only used for Walker Center participants. They also want the entire community to know the value of building team trust and communication within their own lives and groups.

“Learning how to overcome some fears possibly and maybe talk about barriers that they are dealing with in their own lives or their own group,” said Chris Comstock, Walker Center chief operating officer.

The Walker Center is now inviting all types of outside groups such as firefighters, high school sports teams, or corporate groups to experience some of the therapeutic value and adrenaline of their challenge course.

“Knowing that I needed people’s help even when I was up there alone was just tremendous,” said Arthur. “It is a lesson that I don’t think I will ever forget.”

The walker center is able to provide service to groups of adults and children, and can also be booked for a full or half-day. To book a time they ask that you call the Walker Center at 800 – 227 –4190 and ask for Chris Comstock.