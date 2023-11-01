Walk away with a handshake, not a ticket: Tips for interacting with Fish and Game Conservation Officers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the fall hunting season here, it’s a good bet anyone heading out on an excursion could run into a Fish and Game conservation officer.

Idaho’s hunting and fishing culture is a pretty big deal. And while Idahoans are out enjoying the hunt or fishing holes, Idaho Fish and Game’s conservation officers are also out making sure our state wildlife resources are enjoyed responsibly.

Those officers are good people and easy to chat with regarding a wealth of information – and that doesn’t have to be stressful.

Understandably, whenever the law is around some people get jumpy, so here are some tips on making sure those interactions are pleasant and productive.



Be kind, and be patient . Anytime an officer makes contact with someone, they’re wary of the unknown, just as you are… you could be a normal family man hunting for food for the table… or you could be a felon on the run… so let them do their jobs. Be patient, answer questions honestly, and create that trust between the two of you.



. Anytime an officer makes contact with someone, they’re wary of the unknown, just as you are… you could be a normal family man hunting for food for the table… or you could be a felon on the run… so let them do their jobs. Be patient, answer questions honestly, and create that trust between the two of you. Ask questions . If you’re unsure of laws and regulations on hunting or fishing – just ask. They’re understanding if a mistake is made and can provide the best do’s and don’ts to help you through the rest of the season.



. If you’re unsure of laws and regulations on hunting or fishing – just ask. They’re understanding if a mistake is made and can provide the best do’s and don’ts to help you through the rest of the season. Help them by reporting violations. Sure, most hunters and fishermen are ethical, but… it’s those bad apples that spoil the whole bunch. So if you see any wildlife-related crimes, let those officers know. You can also report them through the state hotline.

If you witness a wildlife violation, call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.