Walk a Mile in Her Shoes March will be held Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Voices Against Violence is holding its sixth annual men’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march in Twin Falls.

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience violence. Voices Against Violence brings the nationally observed event to Twin Falls to raise awareness around sexual violence against women. Participants will march down the Perrine Bridge wearing high heels.

The walk will take place April 23 at the Twin Falls Visitor's Center. Registration begins at 11 am and the walk starts at 12 pm.

You can register for the walk at vavmv.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.