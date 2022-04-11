Watch
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes March will be held Twin Falls

World_Famous_Legal_Base_Jumping_Destination_Twin_Falls_Idaho_Perrine_Bridge_-_panoramio_1471541044930_44552554_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Wikipedia
World_Famous_Legal_Base_Jumping_Destination_Twin_Falls_Idaho_Perrine_Bridge_-_panoramio_1471541044930_44552554_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 19:11:21-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Voices Against Violence is holding its sixth annual men’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march in Twin Falls.

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience violence. Voices Against Violence brings the nationally observed event to Twin Falls to raise awareness around sexual violence against women. Participants will march down the Perrine Bridge wearing high heels.

The walk will take place April 23 at the Twin Falls Visitor's Center. Registration begins at 11 am and the walk starts at 12 pm.

You can register for the walk at vavmv.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light