United Way hosting drawing for half a half-acre of land in Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The United Way of South-Central Idaho is looking to raise funds to serve children and families in the Magic Valley, by raffling off what they are calling a lot of dreams.

Those interested have till July 29 to enter a drawing with a chance to win a half-acre land lot in the Kanaka Rapids subdivision in Buhl which includes a view of the Snake River Canyon.

United Way SCID

A $25 donation will get someone five entries into winning this piece of land, or they could donate $100 and get 50 entries. They could Increase their chances even more by donating $500 and get 350 entries.

Jake Brasil

“It’s the carrot for us to be able to get a mobile eye class unit for children, to be able to have books in their hand with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way of South-Central Idaho. “It is just a really great opportunity for us to start really aligning these dollars with these resources and really help children and family.”

Their goal is to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community throughout South-Central Idaho. Therefore, all the funds raised during the auction will stay local. For more information on how to enter click here.

