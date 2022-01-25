TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Zoological Center expands animal exhibits

A nonprofit, wildlife sanctuary is set to open in the Magic Valley Mall this March. The Twin Falls Zoological Center is expanding animal exhibits through community sponsorships. Water softening systems and animal exhibits are already being sponsored by local businesses.

The goal of the center is to provide a local wildlife sanctuary in Twin Falls to help educate the community about animals such as snakes, birds, stingrays, alligators and tortoises.

A majority of the animals come from exotic animal confiscations and surrenders, according to Joshua Dowding, executive director of the Twin Falls Zoological Center.

To sponsor a project at the center, reach out to marketing@twinfallszoo.com.