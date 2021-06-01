Twin Falls Western Days event is back in 2021 to kickoff the summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The annual Twin Falls Western Days is often seen as the event to kick start the summer in Southern Idaho.

It consists of three days filled with live music, attractions, food, and one of Idaho's largest parades.

Twin Falls Western Days

“We strive to make every year better,” said Western Days committee chair Justin Abramowski. “This is to be the best year yet.”

The pandemic prevented the Western Day’s celebration from happening in 2020. But Abramowski said this was detrimental to all the vendors who rely on coming to this show each year, and it was definitely hard on the community to not be able to have Western Days.

Jake Brasil

“Last year was tough on everybody,” said Abramowski. “We kind of look at it as, we got the boot!”

They got the boot last year, and to make up for it they have themed the 38th annual Western Days as “Re-Boot.”

Twin Falls Western Days

“Three days full of sun, fun, food, and commercial vendors,” said Abramowski.

During the pandemic, Twin Falls officials said they have had a real concern with the public’s mental health and while they want to remind everyone to exercise caution, they do fully support the community’s participation in Western Days.

Jake Brasil

“They can be with people again and have that sense of community again,” said Twin Falls Spokesperson Josh Palmer.

The city will help throughout Western Days with traffic control, and with temperatures expected to be at record highs, they want to remind the community to be wary of the heat.

“During the summer make it a practice to never leave your animals, never leave your children inside your vehicle even it is for a few seconds,” Palmer said.

KIVI/KSAW

The Western Day's celebrations kick-off on Friday with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. The Parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and it will have around 160 entries. Organizers said the parade will last about two hours starting at Falls and Blue Lakes Blvd and going down to Shoshone and Main Avenue.

For more information on Western Days events click here.