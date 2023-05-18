Twin Falls teen accepted into STEM Enhancement in Earth Sciences program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Xavier Charter School student Anna Grace Aiello has been selected to join this year's STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer High School Intern Program.

Aiello, along with three other selected Idaho teens, will join alongside NASA subject matter experts to learn how to properly research and analyze data pertaining to Earth and Space.

Screening for applicants with interests and skills aligned with their priorities, the SEES program selects a handful of STEM-focused high school applicants for their program each year, allowing for hands-on experience and instruction with industry experts.

Aiello says it was Idaho’s brilliant night skies that helped her to realize her passion for space.

“Growing up in Idaho with such ready access to clear night skies showed me how beautiful astronomy is,” said Aiello. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to pursue that interest in a meaningful way alongside career astronomers.”

The summer program begins with remote learning modules before shipping the students to Texas for a mentor-guided instruction internship at the University of Texas.

The program wraps with all project teams presenting their research during the Virtual SEES Science Symposium on July 24-26.

Aiello will graduate from Twin Falls’ Xavier Charter School in 2024.