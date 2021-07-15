Twin Falls recommended 2022 budget includes a record low tax rate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City's recommended budget for the fiscal year 2022 is currently under discussion by city officials.

The Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said budgeting is the lifeblood of government. It is now time for the city to start looking towards the fiscal year 2022, and the process has begun for creating a sustainable, and nimble budget able to adapt to the rapidly changing environment and local economic conditions.

“We want to make sure that it does not cost an exorbitant amount to live in a community that we all love,” said Rothweiler.

Currently, the Twin Falls city council and city manager are recommending a budget that would issue the lowest tax rate on record for the city.

“The fact that we can reduce costs in a time in which costs of offering services are growing at a rate faster than we have ever seen is something that I'm very proud of,” Rothweiler said.

Twin Falls already has a booming housing market and a continued lower tax rate could continue to draw in potential homebuyers. The proposed assessed taxes show more affordability despite raising prices in the real estate market.

“We hear it all the time,” said Lacie Askew, president of Western Magic Valley Realtors. “We have heard it even before now people come here, and they are shocked that our taxes are so low, they are affordable.”

Over the next several week's conversations with the city council will be had regarding the recommended budget. Citizens are encouraged to give their input.

“We really don’t want to build a budget that is based upon the worst scenarios, and we also don’t want to build a budget that is based on overly robust economic times,” said Rothweiler.

The goal is to create a budget that provides high-quality services at a rate that isn't pricing people out of their homes.

“By having citizens come and share their thoughts we create a better product that meets their expectations,” said Rothweiler.

More information about the city budget and a calendar of budget presentations are available here.