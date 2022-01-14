Twin Falls Public Library holds poetry competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting Poetry Out Loud, a competition for high school literature lovers.

The nation-wide poetry recitation contest welcomes high schoolers across all 50 states, and offers a great way for teens to explore poetry, perform and build their resumes.

“It’s really good as a library program because any teen in the community can register and show up,” said Laura Roghaar, Coordinator for Poetry Out Loud for the Idaho Commission On the Arts.

There are over 2,000 students across Idaho that will compete at schools and libraries.

“You see a lot of silly stuff, you see a lot of serious moving performances, and all of it’s so great and a really good chance for Idaho teens to showcase just how awesome they are,” said Roghaar.

Those who win at local competitions have the opportunity to end up competing in Boise and even at the national level.

Libraries became eligible to hold Poetry Out Loud competitions last year. The Twin Falls Public Library’s goal in hosting the event is to help cultivate students’ passions.

“We are super excited, anything that helps instill a love of any form of literature or a creative passion in high school students, we’re always excited to try to help bring more of that into our community,” said CJ Rasmusson, Programming Specialist for the Twin Falls Public Library.

Interested students should register by Saturday, January 15 on the Twin Falls Public Library’s website.