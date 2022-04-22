Watch
Twin Falls Public Library celebrates Earth Day

Isabella Bright
Twin Falls Public Library
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 22, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Public Library is celebrating Earth Day at 4:00 p.m in the library's Program Room.

TFPL Program Specialist CJ Rasmusson is inviting the community to stop by for a craft and seed planting activity.

“Libraries are all about giving out information in all ways, shapes and form. Especially in Idaho where the environment and wilderness is so important," Rasmusson said. "We feel that it’s important to give out information about how we can keep Idaho wild, open and clean so generations to come can enjoy it.”

The community will learn about reptiles, how to conserve energy, ways to keep nature clean and community gardens.

