Twin Falls Public Library celebrates Black History Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Public Library organized a display for Black History Month showcasing the importance of diversity in literature and the Black experience.

Twin Falls Public Library Adult Services Department Head, Jennifer Hills, said displays help bring awareness to authors and topics.

“This is a great time for us to emphasize classics, somebody like Toni Morrison, Octavia Butler, or some of the new authors like Rachel Howzell Hall or Colson Whitehead,” Hills said.

The display includes a variety of creative works which range from memoirs, poetry, civil rights history and more. In the Idaho History Room, people can learn about African American pioneers from the Magic Valley and across the state.

Hill said people can visit the Twin Falls Public Library to connect with librarians and library resources.