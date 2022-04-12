Twin Falls public art wall provides a new space for street artists

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A legal graffiti wall installed by two Canyon Ridge Highschool students in collaboration with the City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said this is a great opportunity for artists to express themselves legally.

“To give them a legal place to do it, hopefully will reduce some of the vandalism we see in other places,” Davis said. “I think it will give the public an opportunity, and these students, to educate a little more about street art.”

The students will monitor the art wall to ensure the street art remains respectful. Some of the public art wall rules include no tagging, no disrespect, no offense and no littering.

The street art wall is located on Maxwell Avenue, across from the parks and recreation office.