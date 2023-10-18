Watch Now
Twin Falls pressurized irrigation water system shutoff for winterization started October 16

Regional equipment shortages pushed date for earlier shutdowns
<i>City of Twin Falls</i>
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 18, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls started irrigation water winterization shutdowns on October 16.

Originally scheduled to begin on October 23, regional equipment shortages required the date change.

Homeowners can see when their subdivision’s Pressurized Irrigation station has been shut-off by visiting the Pressurized Irrigation Station Status page on the city website here: https://www.tfid.org/760/Pressurized-Irrigation-Flow-and-Pressure

Homeowners are encouraged to have their systems blown out to remove any remaining water from the sprinkler lines to prevent freezing over the winter.

Pressurized irrigation water service is expected to resume in late April 2024.

