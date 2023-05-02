Twin Falls Police launch online citizen reporting portal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This week, the City of Twin Falls has launched a new online citizen reporting tool.

This new portal allows any person living within the Twin Falls city limits to report a crime or incident directly to the police.

The portal is intended to report crimes that have no immediate urgency nor an identified suspect, such as property crimes, vandalism, lost property or theft.

Once submitted, you will receive a temporary new incident submission number and will be contacted if any additional information is required. If your incident report is approved, it will become an official police report and assigned a TFPD case number.

It is NOT intended for life-threatening emergency situations, where people are still encouraged to call 9-1-1.

If you choose to use this tservice, remember that incomplete reports will be rejected, and that filing a false police report is a crime.

More information on the specifics can be found on the twinfallspdid.policetocitizen.com/home website.