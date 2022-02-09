Twin Falls Police Department sees continued 'uptick' in car break-ins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is advising residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items to prevent the chance of their car being broken into.

Through the past year, Officer J.P. O’Donnell said there has been an uptick in car break-ins. He said the reported break-ins have not been forced. Instead, thieves go around checking for unlocked vehicles.

“If a door is unlocked, then they’re going into and rummaging through a vehicle looking for valuables, you know looking for money, or anything of value,” O’Donnell said.

Typically, the attempted break-ins take place during the early morning hours when people are asleep, O’Donnell said.

“Please secure your vehicles, please remove your valuables and make sure any valuables are out of the vehicle, also including a reminder on firearms,” he said. “That firearms are removed from the vehicle, that they’re secured in the household and during the evening hours.”

Residents who find themselves victims of a robbery should report it to the Twin Falls Police Department.

“This is definitely something our police officers are focusing on,” O’Donnell said. “We’re deploying resources as far as looking for this criminal behavior.”