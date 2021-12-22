Twin Falls Police Chief celebrates 30 years working in law enforcement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After going on a ride-along with his dad, Craig Kingsbury knew he wanted a career in law enforcement.

His dream came true on December 11, 1991, when he accepted a job as a patrol officer for the City of Nampa, where he eventually became chief.

Six years ago, he left the Nampa Police Department to become the chief for the City of Twin Falls. This month, Chief Kingsbury celebrates his 30 year anniversary working in law enforcement.

Chief Kingsbury looks back on cases from over the years, and while 911 calls don’t start out positive, they can result in justice being served.

One case Kingsbury worked on that had a positive outcome, was the case of convicted child molester Michael Ray Parvin. After an investigation found multiple victims Parvin had harmed, he was convicted and is currently serving prison time.

“I recently went to a parole hearing for him, I think in 2015, and his parole was denied… so I think that he’s in the right place; I think that the young victims that he hurt are hopefully healing,” said Chief Kingsbury.

One of the biggest cases Kingsbury worked on in his career was the 2003 murder of Bob and Idella Young. He remains thankful he and his team were able to solve the case.

“It was a case that haunted many of us at Nampa P.D. and the whole community, and I think that it still does. I always think about the Youngs and their families at Christmas time because the investigation showed that the murder happened on Christmas night,” said Kingsbury.

Some of the Chief’s favorite annual events from over the years are the Shop with a Cop event in Nampa and the Cops and Kids events in Twin Falls. During these occasions, officials take local children shopping for the holidays.

“I’ve been involved in those events since the early 90s and those have always been warm-hearted, wonderful events,” said the Chief.

Chief Kingsbury is proud of his time serving Idaho, and he’s not ready to retire yet.

“My most important job is to make sure we are hiring the right people and that they are getting the right training so that they can do 30 years like me, and hopefully have a very ethical career,” said Kingsbury

Chief Kingsbury plans to continue keeping the Twin Falls community safe for years to come.