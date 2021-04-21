Twin Falls pharmacy hosting mass vaccination clinic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A long-time local Twin Falls pharmacy is encouraging the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic while they currently have their hands on a large shipment.

Serving the community since 1982, Kurt’s Pharmacy Pharmacist Chris Johnson said they have been increasingly busy since they started setting appointments in January for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Once they found out they called all of their friends, and they were all coming in all at once,” said Johnson.

According to the Idaho Division of Public Health, 18% of the population in South-Central Idaho ages 16 to 64 have received both doses of the vaccine. The same goes for 64.5% of the population over 65.

“There is a few that come in and we offer it to them and they say we don’t want it,” said Johnson. “But for the most part, it is pretty well received.”

Johnson said the pharmacy is fully behind the use of the vaccine as a way to get life back to normal, and this Saturday they are hosting a first come first serve mass vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of giving out 800 doses of the vaccine.

“I think if more people would have done it right when they came out and had the opportunity, we would probably be a little bit more open around here by now,” said Kurt’s Pharmacy customer Randy Ford.

Life-long Kurt’s Pharmacy customer Randy Ford said seeing his pharmacy put its trust behind the vaccine helped him make his decision to get it.

“It's not hurting anything," said Ford. “At the least, it is going to help us all get through this a lot sooner."