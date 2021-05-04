Twin Falls nonprofit supporting grieving children and teens fundraising through Idaho Gives

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls nonprofit focused on giving children and teens a safe place to talk about grief is participating in the state’s largest online giving campaign, Idaho Gives.

Because Kids Grieve has existed in Twin Falls for about 20 years. They act as a support organization for children, teens, and their families who grieve the death of a loved one.

Their Twin Falls facility has paper chains made by youth on the walls, where each link represents a child’s journey through grief, or one of the many painted rocks memorializing a child or teen's lost loved one.

“One of the parents simply said, 'It was great to see my daughter laugh again,'” said Mike Seward, president of Because Kids Grieve.

At no charge, this nonprofit offers support groups, activities, trips to bereavement programs, and most prominently Because Kids Grieve facilitates a safe place for kids and teens to talk to one another about what they are going through.

“To me, that is really the power of it, kids sharing with kids,” Seward said.

Recently the organization has been invited to work inside schools, including the Shoshone School District, where they visit grieving students every week.

“With the elementary, I know it is working because they are referring their friends to come in,” said Shoshone School District Counselor Shelli Schroeder. “I have had several little kids come in and say, can I have the paperwork to go to the grieving group?”

Because Kids Grieve has an Idaho Gives goal of $5,000 to help continue their mission on further expand services. They are also currently working on bringing some of what they do into the Treasure Valley.