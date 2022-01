TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Staying active in the cold of winter can be challenging. That is why Twin Falls Recreation and local business have teamed up to once again offer Cabin Fever Day, a day where community members are encouraged to get out and get active.

Cabin Fever Day will be this Saturday, January 22. Participating businesses include Skateland, Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley, Magic Valley Bowhunters, Twin Falls Public Library and Gemstone Climbing Center.