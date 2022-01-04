Twin Falls fitness centers welcome new members in 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the new year comes new year resolutions to meet health and fitness goals. For the fitness industry, welcoming 2022 also means welcoming lots of new members.

The Twin Falls Gemstone Climbing Center, which offers indoor climbing in addition to fitness classes, has seen around 100 new members since their 2021 year-end sale, according to Patty McFarling, the Programs Manager at Gemstone Climbing Center.

“We had a big sale at the end of 2021 so we knew we were going to have a big group of new members coming into 2022,“ said Kim DePew, Operations Manager at Gemstone Climbing Center.

In preparation for new members, Gemstone route setters have created lots of new beginner routes for first time climbers.

“Just seeing kids climb for the first time, seeing grown-ups and older people climbing for the first time… it’s really fun,” said DePew

Gold’s Gym In Twin Falls has introduced a new membership structure for those getting their New Year's fitness resolutions on. The gym expects to get the majority of new members over the next two weeks.

“Usually the very first of the year is kind of slow, it’s usually about the first week and second week that it picks up the most, everyone has started their resolutions they’ve done the research and they are ready to come in and get started,” said Hendrik Wohlgemuth, the Twin Falls General Manager at Gold’s Gym.

Both Gemstone and Gold’s Gym are taking precautions against COVID-19. Gemstone disinfects surfaces, as it did before the pandemic. At Gold’s, all guests are required to carry provided spray bottles with disinfectant to clean equipment before and after using it.