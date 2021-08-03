Twin Falls County Fair to resume normal operations this year

MAGIC VALLEY — Last year, The Twin Falls County Fair saw a 40% decrease in attendance and lost $95,000 in revenue, but this year they are adding some things to make sure that doesn't happen again.

“We’ve added some extra stuff this year. We got the ninja warrior event, and we have the Monday demolition derby that we haven’t been doing anything in the grandstand on Mondays the last few years and we brought that back this year to try to get the people back interested in fair," John Pitz, Twin Falls County Fair Manager, said.

Last year the fair saw about 50,000 people in attendance, compared to their usual 80 to 90,000. Their hope this year is to see those numbers increase again.

“Well, we’re hoping to get back to at least normal, if not a little above normal attendance. Most of the fairs that have been going on so far this summer have shown record attendance and we hope that carries through to ours," Pitz said.

But one of the obstacles they do face is the ongoing labor shortage, an issue they are still trying to fix.

“We’re encouraging people to help us out a little bit and kind of clean up after themselves in the food area, but we’re still trying to hire people, and we are hiring people from now to fair week," Pitz said.

As of now, there are no plans to require masks or social distancing. They will be providing hand sanitizer throughout the fairgrounds as well as implementing other things to provide for a safer space.

“Food vendors are in the same spot but we are trying to increase some hours there to let people come through and enjoy fair food without hitting the big heavy crowds," Pitz said.

The fair will take place from September 1st-6th.