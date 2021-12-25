Twin Falls community feels the holiday spirit at The Candy Cane House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Candy Cane House is known for its annual animated Christmas light display, which brings holiday joy to the Magic Valley.

Cars full of friends and family fill the parking lot in front of the home. Community members turn off their headlights, turn to the radio station and enjoy the light show.

For Jana Bateman and her two close friends, they have made it a tradition to view the Christmas light show every year. And now their children have joined in on this tradition.

They dance and sing around the parking lot.

Bateman said that is what makes this holiday tradition special to them.

“Just being together, being with our family and just being silly… celebrating the holiday,” Bateman said.

The Candy Cane House raises funds to donate to organizations like Valley House.

If you want to watch the light show this Christmas, the Candy Cane House is located on the corner of Polk and Filer.