Twin Falls Community Church distributing free boxes of food

TWIN FALLS, ID — The Twin Fall Community Church has been distributing free boxes of fresh produce to the Magic Valley after an anonymous donation.

‘Love Thy Community: feeding families one box at a time’ is a drive through food distribution that occurs in the Magic Valley Mall parking lot every Monday. There are two more food distributions scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pastor Joushua Reichard said some cars show up at 7 a.m., hours before the food distribution begins.

The community is greeted by local volunteers who are eager to provide each car with two or three boxes of food.

Volunteer Lisa Wapstra learned first-hand how giving makes an impact in the lives of community members.

“I asked an elderly lady how she was, and she just broke out in tears and started crying and said that she was hungry, and so I gave her an extra box,” Wapstra said.

She witnessed how individuals without a home, who live in a car, gratefully accept a box of produce.

“Everyone that comes through seems to be incredibly humble and grateful,” Wapstra said. “These people are hungry, they don’t have hot water, they don't have a place to go shower, and it just broke my heart. It really did.”

Around 300 cars drive through each event, with 1800 boxes of food being distributed.

“We wanted to feed people’s stomachs, but also feed their souls by encouraging them about what we believe in. Which is Jesus Christ in his life, death and resurrection,” Reichard said. “One of the clearest ways in scripture that says to love people is to provide for them, whether they are cold and homeless, or need food.”