Twin Falls city crews working to patch potholes formed by winter conditions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls City street crews are working to patch potholes along southern Idaho roadways.

Potholes form as moisture seeps underneath roads, and when it freezes the water expands and pushes the road surface up. The road will begin to crack and as the area thaws, it will eventually collapse as traffic drives over it.

This seasonal effect has formed potholes throughout some of the main roads.

Joshua Palmer, public information coordinator, said city street crews have been temporarily patching the affected areas.

“We can’t do a permanent fix to that damage until the temperatures warm up,” Palmer said. “But our crews will be out and they’ll be out to patch those potholes as best as they can with that temporary fix.”

Dutch Bros Coffee on Pole Line Road is a popular franchise where cars constantly drive in and out of the parking lot.

A deep pothole has formed along the fast-paced coffee shop’s drive-thru.

Dutch Bros Shift manager Destiny Tew said she has stuck her foot in the pothole before while taking orders.

“We always have to keep an eye out for it cause we’re kind of focused on getting the orders in and we’re just walking,” Tew said. “And sometimes it is like oh don’t step there, step around.”