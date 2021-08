TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The air quality in Twin Falls has been ranked in the unhealthy category.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has measured Twin Falls on the air quality index at 165.

Now in the unhealthy category, officials recommend anyone with preexisting heart or lung conditions and members of sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities.

The DEQ said they expect to see these air quality impacts throughout the weekend in southern Idaho, caused by regional and local wildfires.