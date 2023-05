ELBA, Idaho — Cassia County was issued a Tornado warning today, that was set to expire at 3pm. Though no reports of a funnel cloud were reported, weather radar showed strong indications of the possible formation.

Radar tracking continues to show a slow-moving storm heading east of Elba toward Marta and drifting toward I-84. The storm has the potential to produce hail and possible flooding.

Please practice extra caution if traveling through this area.