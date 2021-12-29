Too much snow closes Soldier Mountain for the day

Soldier Mountain Ski Area closed to the public Dec. 28 due to excessive snow and unsafe conditions.

General Manager Paul Alden said the closure needed to happen to prioritize the safety of guests and staff.

“We’re having to deal with very large quantities of snow,” Alden said. “Which most people think is good, but it takes an enormous amount of work to deal with it.”

Alden said they recently saw up to 10-foot snow drifts.

On Tuesday, he said the avalanche danger risk was high. Soldier Mountain crew members worked on top of the mountain to set explosives which would trigger the dangerous avalanches.

At the base, members shoveled the piles of snow by hand because machines were unable to reach the area due to the snow.

Soldier Mountain plans to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes and celebrate New Years this weekend with the Torchlight Parade.

Children will carry glow sticks on Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. and adults will carry flares at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re hoping everything will be well and we’ll be on schedule,” Alden said. “We’re looking forward to our second year of doing these two parades.”