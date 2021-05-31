This year's Memorial Day ceremonies have a special meaning for one Magic Valley veteran

FILER, Idaho — Memorial Day means many of the cemeteries across the country were visited by those honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died fighting for the freedom of the United States.

The Magic Valley was no exception.

Jake Brasil

The Magic Valley Prisoner of War Missing in Action Awareness Association spent Monday traveling to and participating in two memorial ceremonies in the Magic Valley. They began their day in Buhl, first meeting in a parking lot on their motorcycles and awaiting the Buhl Police Department to escort them to the West End Cemetery.

“For us, it is just one day in 365 that we honor,” said Magic Valley POW/MIA Information Officer Katie Bryant. “We just do a little bit of extra stuff today.”

Once at the cemetery the group joined the public in honoring the men and women who have died serving the country.

They then got back on their bikes to the Filer cemetery to again join the Honor Guard in another ceremony.

Navy Veteran David Lessly said attending ceremonies this year brought mixed emotions, especially after the loss of members in his squadron to the pandemic.

“Out of the roughly 30 of us now there is only 17 of us still alive,” said Lessly.

While Americans across the country pay their respects for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this day, The Magic Valley P.O.W/M.I.A also reminds us of the more than 81,000 American military personnel who remain missing.

“In reality we probably all know someone that knows someone that did not come home,” Bryant said.