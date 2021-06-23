'They don't understand love': A Lincoln County animal rescue searching for foster homes

SHOSHONE, Idaho — A Lincoln County Animal Rescue Organization is in crucial need of foster homes.

The Lincoln County is not home to any type of animal shelter, so local nonprofits such as A Road Home, are the ones rescuing abandoned, surrendered, or stray dogs and cats.

Jake Brasil

A Road Home Leader Susie Peterson said the dogs never stop coming in and they are going to run out of room real soon. Their biggest goal is to get an animal shelter established in Lincoln County, but for the time being, they are asking their community to help foster some of the pets.

Jake Brasil

“They are afraid of people,” said Peterson. “They have never been handled, they don’t understand what being loved and petted is. Foster homes help build that, so that they build their trust, teach them manners, teach them to be a dog.”

To ensure the animal has a good home all fosters go through an application process. They said fostering an animal greatly increases their chance to get adopted.