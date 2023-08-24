The Twin Falls County Fair starts August 30

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This highly anticipated event in Magic Valley, the Twin Falls County Fair, is starting on Wednesday, August 30 and will run through Monday, September 4.

Wednesday night will feature the Junior Rodeo at 7:00pm.

Thursday through Sunday will feature the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, considered to be one of the 60 top rodeos in the US with attendance expected to average 15,000 during this three-day event. Each night the Filer Junior Riding Club starts things off. This troop is made up of kids ages 8-18 and will provide the pre-rodeo entertainment. The pre-show starts at 7:00pm.

Country singer, and songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny headlines at the Grandstand on Sunday with a concert beginning at 7:30pm. The show includes special guest, Ned LeDoux

And the fair wouldn't be complete without Monday's Antique Tractor Pulls, Chocolate Extravaganza Contest, and the afternoon Monster Truck Insanity show.

Each day of the Fair features the Carnival (including rides, games, and concessions), daily 4H and FFA demonstrations and contests, crafting and baking events, local vendors, and entertainment and musical acts.

Fair admission prices are dependent on the day, age, and activities. Many events offer reserved seating and a handful of extras included in VIP packages.

Gates open daily at 7:00am.

Please visit the Twin Falls County Fair website for specific schedules and pricing.

