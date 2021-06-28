'The town literally doubles in size': Buhl Sagebrush Days expecting a large turnout

BUHL, Idaho — The City of Buhl will see thousands of people coming in from out of town to celebrate Sagebrush Days this weekend.

Sagebrush Days is a three-day event that draws in crowds for various community events, a 4th of July parade and a market full of vendors. Organizers and local business owners said this annual event gives a boost to the economy every year.

“In the past, we have had vendors that have literally sold out,” said Buhl Chamber of Commerce President Rich White.

Lauren McCarthy is the owner of the Collective Studio in Buhl and she plans to open early during the celebrations while looking forward to seeing some fresh faces.

“It's just a great way to introduce ourselves for people who have not been in our shops,” said McCarthy.

During the pandemic last year, Sagebrush Days was still a huge event for the city and offered some support to the small businesses. This year, however, they are expecting more parade participants and vendors in the park and more people who are coming out to celebrate.

“Being a business owner here in Buhl, it is huge,” said White. “The town literally doubles in size overnight.”

Sagebrush Days is one of the biggest event in Buhl each year, and it all comes together with the help of many volunteers.

“It's just really a great time to celebrate and let loose,” said McCarthy.

Due to heat advisory's currently in place across the state, the Buhl Fire Department does want to remind everyone who is out celebrating this weekend to please watch out for each other, and they give another reminder to stay hydrated and stay in the shade when possible.

2021 Buhl Sagebrush Days Schedule. "Celebrate the Good Old Days" in Buhl.

July 2

Trout dinner will be served featuring Reverence Trout and all the trimmings starting at 3 p.m. at the West End Senior Center. The cost is $10 per plate for all you can eat.

There will be a beer and wine garden featuring Magic Valley Brewing and live music at Eastman Park.

Guns Vs Hoses Softball Tournament hosted by the Buhl Fire Department from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., proceeds go to a High School Student Scholarship for future first responders. The location will be at the North Park.

South Central Public Health District is offering Free Covid Vaccines available at the City Park 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

July 3

Buhl Key Club is hosting the Buhl Fun Run check-in is at the Furniture Room parking lot on main at 7 a.m., and it starts at 8 a.m.

WEMA pancake breakfast starts at 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

11 a.m. Vendors open at Eastman Park.

There will be a beer and wine garden brought to you by Magic Valley Brewing and live music in the park.

Buhl City Pool will be open.

South Central Public Health District, at the City Park, is offering a Free Covid Vaccine available after the parade until 5 p.m.

Firehose Competition at McClusky Park at 1 p.m., Registration begins at noon.

July 4