The Idaho Foodbank partners with True West Beef to support Magic Valley families

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank and True West Beef are partnering up during the holidays to help support families across the Magic Valley.

According to Feeding America, around one in nine Idahoans may struggle with food insecurity due to the pandemic. True West Beef team members distributed food boxes containing packaged beef to families in need.

The group knows the meat is a welcome addition to the holiday table.

“It’s so important to us to give back to communities that we live and work in and knowing that we can be a part of putting a really nice meal on the tables of families who might need a little bit of help really matters to us,” said Melissa Delgadillo, Public Relations Manager for True West Beef.

Over 500 families in Kimberly and Filer have received donations through the Beef Counts program. The goal of these mobile food deliveries is to help make the holidays joyful for families going through difficult times.

“We are so grateful for these partnerships that enable us to help provide protein and other nutritious foods to our neighbors,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.