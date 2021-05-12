The housing market was already tight in Blaine County. Then the pandemic hit.

KETCHUM, Idaho — A housing shortage in the Blaine County area has been an issue for years. Thanks to the pandemic, it's only gotten worse.

The Executive Director of the Blaine County Housing Authority Nathan Harvill said residents in Blaine County have to compete for housing with people coming in from outside the area due to increased telework options. These individuals oftentimes have more capital, which drives up the price of housing when purchasing.

The ripple effect? A large displacement of the rental population.

Many landlords are ending leases to sell at top-dollar or they are proposing drastic rent increases of up to $600 more a month. That is a cost many Blaine area locals cannot afford.

“We have a lot of entry-level jobs and a lot of retail jobs, and a lot of restaurant jobs that are not going to be filled because they cannot find a workforce that will make those positions work,” said Harvill.

Harvill said the class structure in Blaine County is very unique and it can really skew the market when it comes to housing options.

The housing shortage has become such an issue that a Ketchum man is organizing a rally for people who want their voices heard when it comes to supporting community housing in Blaine County.

Krzysztof Gilarowski has been a resident in the town of Ketchum for five years, and he said he is tired of seeing people leave the Blaine County community because of the lack of housing in the area.

As the housing shortage continues to be exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, he has organized a Facebook group called Occupy Ketchum Town Square Rally. He hopes people in his area who support community housing will join him for a rally on May 22.

“To just bring out the people that are for workforce housing in one place and show support for these kinds of developments,” said Gilarowski.

Gilarowski also said if the issue is not resolved, local businesses in Blaine County could possibly close down due to a lack of workforce.