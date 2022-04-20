The College of Southern Idaho will hold conference for Idaho educators

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho educators will be the ones taking notes this summer, as they gather for the College of Southern Idaho’s P20 Educator Conference.

The conference is geared towards innovate teaching and expanding learning opportunities for students and teachers.

“We want to make sure that we are equipped with the tools, resources strategies to best help all students in the classroom, and of course there’s been a digital transformation over the past couple of years so we want to make sure that we are able to teach across all modalities,” said Chris Harper, director of Teaching and Learning Center at CSI.

CSI is expecting a large turn out for this year’s return to an in-person format.

“It’s been a tough couple of years in education so we really want to invite our colleagues from across the state of Idaho to join us at the annual P20 Conference,” said Harper.

The yearly conference is centered on pre-kindergarten learning through higher education, and encourages collaboration between educators across grade levels into college. This includes an emphasis on dual credit instruction, where high school students earn college credits.

“This makes our education stronger in the valley as we are all working together, trying to find resources and trying to lessen the financial impact on our students as they transition from secondary ed to higher ed,” said Justin Vipperman, history instructor at CSI.

The theme for this year’s conference is rejuvenate, replenish and remember why we teach.

“The community members should understand that this is an important piece for our community not only the students, but ultimately the financial impact that it has on [the community] as we strive to find better resources that we can all contribute to,” said Vipperman.

The conference is being held on July 12-13 at CSI. You can find information on how to register here.