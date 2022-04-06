The College of Southern Idaho celebrating World Health Day with a health science open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — World Health Day and the College of Southern Idaho is April 7 and is inviting the public to celebrate at the Health Science Open House event.

The educational event will display the various career technical programs offered by CSI and program managers will be available to answer questions.

The programs include: Certified Nursing Assistant, Dental Assistant, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assistant, Practical Nursing, Radiological Technology, Surgical/Central Sterile Processing Technology, Surgical First Assistant and Surgical Technology.

Kara Mahannah, CSI medical assisting program director, said they need people who are willing to do those jobs.

“Healthcare is always going to be around,” Mahannah said. “There is a high demand for jobs. All of the programs are definitely employable positions once they graduate.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , healthcare related jobs are expected to grow by 16%, faster than the average for all occupations. The growth is projected to add around 2.6 million healthcare jobs between 2020-2030.

Mahannah said healthcare is a need.

The Health Science Open House event will be from 5-8 p.m. in the CSI Health Sciences and Human Services Building.