The College of Southern Idaho celebrates community diversity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is celebrating diversity within the community, for this year’s Diversity Week. This year, it is taking place April 11 through April 15.

“People should have the opportunity to learn about different cultures and groups of people… especially if it’s on campus and free to students and accessible,” said Logan Bowman, student publicist for the Gender Sexuality Alliance at CSI.

CSI’s diversity week focuses on daily themes geared towards bringing students together. This year’s celebrations include Earth Day, LGBTQ+ Day, Asian Heritage and Pacific Islanders Day, as well as events like Friday Paint night and Tea.

“We’re just trying to reach the populations that are in our community… all of those students are coming to the College Southern Idaho and so by diversity week highlighting the different people and cultures that are here, we are just making it a safe space for everyone to be able to come on campus,” said Justin Vipperman, Advisor to Diversity Council and an Instructor at CSI

This week’s events include cuisines and activities to educate students and honor a variety of cultures.