The City of Twin Falls will award grants to community organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Council is accepting applications for the 2022 Municipal Powers Outsource Grant.

The grant is designed to provide funding for community organizations that provide services and programs that the city doesn’t.

Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager, said the program or services’ connection should tie in with the City’s Strategic Plan and applicants should avoid duplication of services.

“Look for those gaps, that's really the idea is to look for those gaps and services that we as an organization aren’t able to provide at the time,” Thompson said. “The idea being that we can work with our partners in the community to help fund some of those services that we aren’t providing at the moment.”

For applicants to be eligible for consideration, they must operate as a local nonprofit, charitable, education, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization, or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit.

The Twin Falls City Council reviews applications and allocates the funds. The maximum award amount per organization is $10,000.

Applications are being accepted until April 29.