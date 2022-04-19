TFSD to hold community public education celebration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District is holding an event to get the community engaged in local education.

The school district is partnering with the Twin Falls Education Association and the Twin Falls Education Foundation in hosting Engaged Education, a free event that will be held in the Twin Falls City Park. The event is open to the community.

“The Twin Falls School District has been serving the community for 115 years, and so we want to celebrate all of the wonderful work that’s happening everyday in our public schools, so we want to showcase every school in the district and we’re hoping that the community will join us. We’re so thankful for the support that we receive,” said Dr. Brady Dickinson, Twin Falls School District Superintendent.

There will be student showcases representing each of twin falls’ sixteen schools, including singing from choir groups, plays and skits and stem activities. Community members can even play chess against school chess clubs.

“It’s such a beautiful opportunity to bring families, to bring students, to bring schools, to bring community members like us all together and I think after a couple of long years we’re all so ready to get together and celebrate on a good note, and end the year on a good note,” said Stephanie Hudson, Executive Director of the Twin Falls Education Foundation

Engage in Education is taking place may fourth from 4:30 pm to seven pm, and includes a free hot dog dinner with snacks.