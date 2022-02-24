Twin Falls High School Sources of Strength leaders train with the Idaho Lives Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School Sources of Strength student leaders are training with the Idaho Lives Project as part of their ongoing suicide prevention efforts.

With suicide still a leading cause of death in Idaho, schools across the state have adopted the Sources of Strength Program. This marks year four since the start of Twin Falls High School’s program, which provides students with peer leaders as mental health resources on campus.

“Sources of Strength acknowledges that everyone is going to go through tough times, everyone is going to go through struggles, no one can escape that, and so the idea is to give the students, the adults and anyone really, the tools to navigate through those times and build up that emotional resilience,” said Jessica Mathes, teacher and Sources of Strength mentor at Twin Falls High School.

Training with the Idaho Lives Project helped students identify and focus on their strengths.

"I try and take what I learn from these trainings and seminars and try to apply them in school and outside of school with my friends," said Preston Harmison, Freshman and Sources of Strength Leader at Twin Falls High School.

Trainings, like Thursday’s help shape student activities across campus.

“I’ve seen, as a teacher, that anxiety and depression are increasing in recent years so I think we really need something to give these kids the tools that they need,” said Mathes.

Sources of Strength has made a difference for those who are involved.

“It’s important to me, because it’s something that has affected me personally, it’s affected my family and my friends, so I want to be able to put the positive step forward and be proactive in addressing the situation in our community,” said Luke Lindquist, senior and Sources of Strength leader at Twin Falls High School.

Twin Falls High School is hoping to expand the program next year.

“It’s eye-opening, it’s definitely humbling, and it’s special because you get to be a part of a group that’s there to help other people and you also get to make a difference in your community,” said Ayden Coats, junior and Sources of Strength leader at Twin Falls High School.

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can reach out to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357 or online.