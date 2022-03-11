TFHS Future Fridays provides glimpse into careers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School’s Future Fridays gives students an up-close look at a variety of jobs.

The career focused days have included presentations by realtors, Idaho Power, and branches of the military. This Friday’s speakers are from the National Guard.

“I think that it’s really important that they come, just so that we’re aware of the opportunities out there. I feel like we don’t usually learn about this kind of stuff inside of school so just the fact that we have the opportunity is really helpful,” said Alexa Seals, freshman at TFHS.

Future Fridays was created after students asked their on-campus career counselors about post-graduation opportunities that don’t require them to attend college.

“We invite speakers to come and talk about their careers and their industry for those students who may not be able to, or don’t want to go that traditional college route,” said Christi Benson, College and Career Counselor at TFHS.

The national guard’s presentation showed students what is available to them if they decide to join.

“I really wanted to go into the medical field… but then I learned that you get free schooling and everything if you go into those programs and I think that’s pretty cool,” said Seals.

Speakers offer insights that help students find the path that’s right for them.

“Other school should definitely do it this way if they’re not… because I think it’s just a better way to learn,” said Lukas Packer, freshman at TFHS.

Community members interested in sharing information on their careers are encouraged to reach out to Twin Falls High School.