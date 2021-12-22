Support Local Gems campaign revived for the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Support Local Gems All Season Long is a holiday revival of the Idaho campaign that encourages people to support locally owned businesses.

The Twin Falls Area Chamber Of Commerce joined the initiative in hopes of keeping money in the Twin Falls community.

“As you’re thinking about gifts to get, finding locally crafted products, shopping at a mom and pop store, invest in those companies that are investing in our community,” said Shawn Barigar, President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Daisy's Olde Time Confections is a locally owned Twin Falls business. There, you can order ice cream and sandwiches off of their menu or shop their hand-made selection of chocolates and caramels.

“We cook our chocolate, melt it down from scratch. It’s handled with care and love and then given to you,” said Monica Garcia, General Manager of Daisy’s.

Fortunately, the business has experienced significant growth over the past year, with new and returning customers.

“That’s why you want to shop local and shop in Twin Falls because we all support one another and that’s what’s going to keep us going as a community,” said Garcia.

Even in times of uncertainty, community support allows businesses like Daisy’s to continue sharing their carefully created goods.