Superintendent of public instruction candidates forum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s election for superintendent of public instruction will be held on November 8, 2022. The primary elections are set for May 17.

A candidates forum will be held in Twin Falls, where the four superintendent candidates will answer questions regarding K-12 learning.

The current superintendent Sherri Ybarra will be there, in addition to Republicans Debbie Critchfield, Branden Durst, and Democrat Terry Gilbert.

Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce themselves in their opening statements. Then, they will answer five questions presented by a moderator. Questions will then be opened up to the audience.

The event will take place at noon on April 17, at the Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls.

Those interested in attending will pay a $12 admission, which includes a buffet lunch. For more information, call 208-595-4988, or email njstahoe@gmail.com.