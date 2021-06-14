Summer camp for kids and teens focused on creating a pipeline of trade and industry employees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Magic Valley industry leaders are hoping to create a pipeline of future employees in the manufacturing and trade industry, with the help of a College of Southern Idaho summer camp.

On Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little spoke to kids and teens from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley ahead of their CSI Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Manufacturing summer camp.

“This valley is home to the most modern yogurt plant in the world, some of the most modern processing facilities,” said Little.

Little spoke in regards to the transformation the Magic Valley has seen in the last 20 years and the many changes seen in the manufacturing industry. He also encouraged all the youth in attendance to see the camp as a way to plan their future.

“Seriously take a look,” said Little. “Find out which one of the career paths in here sparks a passion in your heart, something you want to do for the rest of your life.”

The week-long trade and industry camp will take youth through a mix of manufacturing careers, from welding, HVAC, and CNC machines.

“Manufacturing here in the Magic Valley is huge,” said Camp Coordinator Alex Wolford. “We have just a huge need for employees across the board. “

Several of the local community manufactures and food processors in the area are the ones who sponsored the camp, making it entirely free for each of the students.

“We have got a lot of excitement around it,” said Wolford. “Especially from the kids and so I think the more we can offer this and more we gauge that interest and really create a pipeline for it hopefully the better.”

The week of hands-on experience for the students will culminate with graduation on Friday.

“This is really a pathway to success for you and your family,” said Little “So have a good time at camp.”