TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over 250 students join Idaho Fish and Game in a planting project to restore essential brush in the South Hills. The project comes after the 2020 Badger Fire.

Students came out from six neighboring schools, and the College of Southern Idaho, to put 7,500 Wyoming big sagebrush plants in the ground. Restoring brush in this historic winter range is vital for the mule deer population that relies on the brush for food.