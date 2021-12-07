St. Luke's "Stuff a Stocking for a Senior" has kicked off in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — St. Luke's anesthesia techs have come together once again, for their “Stuff a Stocking for a Senior” donation drive.

Donations will be delivered to local assisted living facilities. Recommended stocking stuffers include calendars, puzzle books, candy, nail polish, socks, gloves, hats and grooming kits.

This is the second year of the drive. Last year, community members came together to donate over 370 stockings, serving seniors at 17 assisted living facilities across the Magic Valley.

“We had so much help with people at the hospital and the community, Idaho Power helped. There were a lot of people who joined together and helped make it happen, it was really awesome,” said Mo McCue, the Anesthesia Coordinator at St. Luke's in Twin Falls.

The last day to donate a stocking is December 16th. If you want to contact the donation organizers, about donating or to schedule a pickup, you can find their information in the Instagram post below: