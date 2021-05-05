St. Luke’s mobile COVID-19 clinic making several stops in Magic and Wood River Valleys

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The St. Luke's mobile vaccination unit will be making several stops around the Magic and Wood River valleys Friday to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The MVU has a focus on giving the vaccine to underserved populations including people of color, indigenous communities, and other populations who may have access challenges.

The St. Luke’s mobile vaccination unit is working with local companies and organizations that will provide the space and help with scheduling. The St. Luke’s clinical team will then be there to administer the vaccines and come back to give booster shots at later dates.

The schedule for initial doses in the Magic and Wood River Valleys is as follows:



May 7, Chobani, 3450 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / 3 to 6 p.m.

May 10, The Hunger Coalition, 110 Honeysuckle St., Bellevue, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. / 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 11, The Meadows, 310 Meadows Drive, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

May 12, Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

May 13, 600 N. Main St., Bellevue, from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 13, The Summit Apartments, 155 W. Galena St., Hailey, from 2 to 3 p.m.

May 14, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 103 N. Greenwood St., Shoshone, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

May 15, Kiwanis Park, west of Balmoral on Laurelwood Drive, Hailey, from 9 a.m. to noon / 1 to 6 p.m.

The second dose will be given on the following dates:



May 28, Twin Falls: Chobani, 3450 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 1, Bellevue: The Hunger Coalition, 110 Honeysuckle St., Bellevue, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 1, Ketchum: The Meadows, 310 Meadows Drive, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

June 2, Ketchum: Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

June 3, Bellevue: 600 N. Main St., Bellevue, from 9 a.m. to noon.

June 3, Hailey: The Summit Apartments, 155 W. Galena St., Hailey, from 2 to 3 p.m.

June 4, Shoshone: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 103 N. Greenwood St., Shoshone, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

June 5, Hailey: Kiwanis Park, west of Balmoral on Laurelwood Drive, Hailey, from 9 a.m. to noon / 1 to 6 p.m.

If your company or organization is interested in hosting the mobile unit, they can fill out this Community Partner Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.