South Central Public Health District is calling out for all health heroes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations for community health heros who have worked to foster the health of residents in southern Idaho.

For years, the district has awarded community members and recognized them as "health heroes." But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no recipients were recognized in 2021. Now, the SCPHD is looking to recognize twice the amount of heroes over the past two years.

SCPHD spokesperson Brianna Bodily said eight people or organizations will be selected.

“As an organization we have the power to elevate their platforms a little bit more to let more community members know, ‘Look at this incredible work that your neighbor, that your friend, that your family member has been doing to help you,’” Bodily said.

There are four categories: youth (under 18), adult volunteer, adult professional and organization.

In 2020, James Rhom was recognized with the adult professional health hero award for his work as the driving force behind the community health emergency medical services program.

Rhom said this was a time when the pandemic was drastically affecting the community.

“We were pretty busy, a lot of things were going on and so it was a great motivator for us of ‘hey we are actually doing some pretty good work out there in the community.’ So it meant a lot to us,” Rhom said.

Nominations are being accepted until March 31. Bodily said they want to make the process accessible for everyone, nomination forms can be submitted in-person, emailed, mailed, and online.