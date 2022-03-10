Snowy roads cause various crashes in Jerome County

Snowy roads in the Magic Valley created delays for many drivers commuting Wednesday morning.

When Raul Torrez and his son woke up to a winter storm, they knew they had to take precautions on their work commute from Burley to Jerome.

As they drove on the interstate, they were stopped as they encountered a pile-on crash.

“We counted like two semi-trucks and about eight vehicles that were wrecked right in front of us and probably another four or five off the road,” Torrez said. “But I did see a lot of people out of their vehicles. They seemed to have a lot of help.”

Throughout the day the Idaho State Police responded to numerous crashes.

Snow and slush on the roadways in the Magic Valley are slick in spots. For those with plans to travel, be prepared to Slow Down, Allow More Space between vehicles, and check https://t.co/n35Gc8WCrD before heading out.#StillWinterinIdaho pic.twitter.com/1ibVXS5ydt — Idaho State Police (@ISPHeadquarters) March 9, 2022

Towing services like A1 Towing and Repair spent their day assisting vehicles on the interstate.

Owner Jared Legg said crew members saw around six semi trucks and 11 cars slide off the road.

“There was one stretch on the interstate that was real bad and all over the county cars slid off the road and had trouble getting to and from work this morning.”