HEYBURN, Idaho — A small plane crashed into a factory in Heyburn Wednesday morning.

A flight tracker shows the plane was traveling from Salt Lake City to the Burley Municipal Airport. The plane crashed at Gem State Processing, across the river from the Burley Municipal Airport. There is currently no information on any injuries from the incident.

