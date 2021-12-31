Skate into 2022 at the Twin Falls Skateland New Year’s Eve party

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Skateland in Twin Falls is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party on December 31, from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Hosting the party every New Year’s Eve has been a tradition since the family went into business in 1956.

“Part of being a family business and entertaining kids and doing what we can to give the kids a place to go and make a happy environment, holidays are the time for us to be there,” said Anita Parrott, a family owner of Skateland.

The roller skating rink has skating, games, prizes and a balloon drop. Admission includes roller-skates and a skating session.

Families are welcome to bring board games and enjoy time together in the rink in anticipation for the countdown to the new year.

“We look around and we think, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else… It’s just so much fun,” said Parrott.